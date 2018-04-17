The FCC may have voted to kill net neutrality on last year but not everybody on the commission agreed with Chairman Ajit Pai's plan.

Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworscel were both strong net neutrality advocates. Indeed, the former called the plan "fiercely-spun" and "legally-lightweight" during the vote.

Unfortunately for net neutrality proponents, Commissioner Clyburn has decided to step down from her position on the FCC. In a meeting today, the Commissioner thanked her colleagues for their support over the years, adding that the lessons they taught her helped her to become the person she is today.

"It's been the most incredible opportunity for me," Clyburn said in a statement. "In my wildest dreams, if I could have crafted my destiny, I never would have dreamed of this. So I want to thank all of you for making that possible and more."

Commissioner Clyburn was initially appointed to the FCC in 2009 by former president Barack Obama. She later played a significant role in the successful implementation of 2015's net neutrality regulations.

Clyburn didn't explain how she arrived at her decision to leave the FCC but it's possible her strong policy disagreements with Chairman Ajit Pai factored into her thought process.

Congratulations to @MClyburnFCC on your distinguished tenure at the @FCC, including serving as 1st woman to lead the agency! You leave behind a rich legacy and many friends. Godspeed and thank you for your public service. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) April 17, 2018

Even with their past disagreements in mind, Pai expressed his gratitude for Commissioner Clyburn's service and candor in a statement today.

"I congratulate Commissioner Clyburn on her distinguished tenure at the FCC," he said. "I have enjoyed working with her and, even when we have not seen eye-to-eye on policy, I have always held her candor and thoughtfulness in the highest regard."