Tech companies everywhere are taking steps to go green. Whether their motives involve a true desire to protect the environment or a desire to get a bit of good PR, companies like Apple, Google and Amazon regularly purchase carbon offsets and make attempts to generate clean energy for their warehouses and factories.

Indeed, Google recently claimed they were the world's largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, buying well over 3 GW of wind and solar energy from various farms. While ride-hailing service Lyft isn't quite going that far, the company has announced today that every single Lyft ride from now on will be completely carbon neutral.

To make this happen, Lyft plans to acquire over one million metric tons of carbon in "year one" of this initiative. Lyft claims this will be the equivalent of planting tens of millions of trees or taking "hundreds of thousands" of cars off the world's roads.

Lyft claims they made this decision due to the "immense responsibility" they feel for the "profound impact" their service will have on the planet in the future. Until all vehicles operate with clean energy, Lyft believes climate change is a real risk and one they want to mitigate as much as possible.

"In the future all vehicles will operate with clean energy. But climate change is not waiting," Lyft co-founder John Zimmer said. "It’s happening now, and it presents a clear and immediate threat to our world and those who live in it. Action cannot wait."

If you're wondering how this might impact the average Lyft user, the answer is simple - it won't. Lyft has made it clear that they will not be charging their customers extra to offset costs they might incur from going carbon neutral.