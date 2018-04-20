Putting aside any console/PC rivalry, it seems that PS4-exclusive God of War is a fantastic game. And while the industry’s reputation took a hammering through the microtransaction saga last year, it’s worth remembering that video games aren’t all about greedy corporations looking to squeeze you for cash—they’re also the work of developers who put their heart and soul into the projects.

Nowhere is this illustrated better than in a video by God of War’s Game Director Cory Barlog. The clip, which was posted on YouTube yesterday, shows the moment when Barlog checks review aggregate site Metacritic to see how the title had been received.

“I’m really trying to stall as much as possible,” Barlog said. “I am very nervous about seeing this. It is a long, long time coming. Five years of work has gone into this game. This moment means… a lot.”

When the site loads up, God of War boasts a Metascore of 93, which goes up to 94 as Barlog watches (it’s now at 95). Seeing his game called one of the best titles ever released on the PlayStation 4 moves him to tears.

Barlow said he debated whether to release a video that shows him so emotional, “but then I thought of what my son, Helo, is going through right now,” he writes. “He doesn’t want us to be around when he is sad — opting to run in another room and yell at us if we try to come in. It has been important to us to let him know that it is OK to be sad, it is OK to cry. There is nothing to hide. I thought I would try to set a good example and show him that papa can cry in front of the world, or at least the 50 people who end up watching this.”

God of War’s Metascore of 95 makes it one of the site’s highest-rated games of all time—1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time sits in the number one spot with a score of 99. But when it comes to PlayStation 4 games, God of War is beaten only by Grand Theft Auto V, which was recently crowned the most successful media product of all time.