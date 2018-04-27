Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, at least for now. The Cupertino-based company has announced it is ceasing production of the AirPort Express, the AirPort Extreme and the AirPort Time Capsule Wi-Fi routers.

Models won’t be disappearing from store shelves immediately, however, as Apple will continue to sell through its existing inventory via retail stores, Apple authorized resellers and online at Apple.com. Furthermore, the tech giant has committed to continue to provide hardware and software support and will post knowledge base articles in the coming weeks to help guide customers as they transition away from AirPort-branded products.

Apple didn’t cite a specific reason for its decision but really, it’s not difficult to understand why. When the first AirPort products were introduced way back in 1999, wireless technology was in its infancy. These days, Wi-Fi is so commonplace that it’s a shocker if a product doesn’t support it or if you aren’t blanketed by coverage at all times.

With so many options on the market across a broad range of price points and feature sets, virtually everyone can get what they want from other brands. What does Apple bring to the table to help differentiate it from the sea of competitors? Not enough, apparently.

Apple hasn’t ruled out the possibility of one day returning to the business. A spokesperson told Engadget that the company may revisit Wi-Fi routers if it can make a meaningful contribution to the industry.

Lead image via WCCFTech