If you've been avoiding picking up one of Samsung's latest flagship phones due to storage space concerns, the company is eager to win your business now.

According to Engadget, the phone maker will soon launch versions of the S9 and S9+ that will include 128GB and 256GB of storage, allowing you to pack as much content into your device as you'd like.

This is certainly great news for those who tend to download apps with large storage footprints or users who regularly record high-resolution videos but it may not be enough to catch the eyes of Samsung's more skeptical fans.

As our own Tim Schiesser noted in his review of the Galaxy S9+, Samsung's newest devices only offer smaller, incremental upgrades over their 8-series predecessors. With that in mind, for the time being, some users might not see much of a reason to swap out their current devices for Samsung's newer, more expensive smartphone models.

Regardless, if you are interested in picking up one of Samsung's new high-capacity devices, they won't come cheap. The company plans to charge $770 for the S9's 128GB model and a whopping $890 for the S9+'s 128GB model. The 256GB device models, on the other hand, will run you about $820 and $940 for the S9 and S9+ respectively.