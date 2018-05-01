Back in March of this year, president of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kiciński, hinted that the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 might make an appearance at E3. Now, it’s presence seems an almost certainty.

On the E3 website, the creator of the Witcher games is listed as a “participating company.” Furthermore, in its ‘Map your show’ listing, CD Projekt Red's entry is listed as a role-playing game for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Unless the company has been working on another RPG these last few years and somehow managed to keep it under wraps, the title in question is presumably Cyberpunk 2077.

Back in January, the game’s Twitter account showed the first sign of activity in around four and a half years when it posted a single word: “*beep*”. This was soon followed by reports from a polish website that claimed Cyberpunk 2077 would be shown off and playable at this year's E3, albeit only behind closed doors. A new trailer was also said to be in the works and would be revealed at the expo.

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018

Precise details of what CD Projekt Red has planned for E3 are unclear, but it certainly doesn’t seem to be anything related to Gwent or The Witcher. Neither the company nor the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has revealed any new information about the game, but that could change as we get closer to E3, which takes place in Los Angeles on June 12 until June 14.

During the company’s financial results conference, Kiciński said “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations.” He added that it would “deliver players a huge, story-driven role-playing game for a single player,” and while there would be no multiplayer at launch, he didn’t rule out possible future expansions adding this element. Two things he did rule out were a Switch version and any microtransactions.