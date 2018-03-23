There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, the first release from CD Projekt that isn't based on the Witcher books. At the company’s financial results conference, company president Adam Kiciński revealed some details about the RPG, including its potential appearance at E3, multiplayer, and the technology behind it.

Kiciński was asked if Cyberpunk 2077 could be shown at the world’s most famous gaming conference this year. "We haven't announced that yet," he replied, "we will announce it just before." While this announcement could be that CD Projekt isn’t showing the game at E3, many expect Cyberpunk 2077 to make an appearance.

Even though we know nothing about them, Kiciński said the RPG should work on the next generation of consoles. "Well, the next-gen has not happened yet so we can only speculate," he said. "Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations. The game is developed in such a way that it can use future, very powerful equipment but I cannot tell you more beyond that today as no future generation of console has been announced." Earlier this month, rumors arrived claiming that PlayStation 5 dev kits were already in the hands of developers.

As for its gameplay, Kiciński confirmed that players would be able to create a character and choose from different classes. He added that it would “deliver players a huge, story-driven role-playing game for a single player, as was the case with The Witcher 3,” but didn’t rule out the possibility of future expansions adding a multiplayer element.

Some things that Kiciński did rule out were a release on the Nintendo Switch—“we are focusing on the strongest devices out there, the high-spec PCs and consoles”—and any form of microtransactions, saying that Cyberpunk 2077 will be "a single-player game purchased for a one-off fee [...] Without any micro-payments whatsoever, without any hidden things whatsoever, just as it was the case with Witcher 3."

Exactly when we can expect to see the game launch is unclear, but many suspect it will arrive sometime during Spring 2019.