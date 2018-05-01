Capcom last year in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Street Fighter series partnered with retro production company iam8bit to launch a working SNES cartridge of Street Fighter II. This year, they’re doing the same to recognize the 30th anniversary of another Capcom favorite – Mega Man.

Capcom and iam8bit are partnering on two limited-edition retro carts this time around. Mega Man 2 will be offered in an NES cartridge with a limited run of just 8,500 copies. There’s an added bonus, however, as 7,500 of the copies will feature an opaque light blue cartridge while the remaining 1,000 will have a glow-in-the-dark blue cart. iam8bit says the cartridge colorways are randomly inserted into sealed, unmarked boxes and even they have no idea which version you’ll receive.

There’s also a SNES version of Mega Man X in the pipeline. Like Mega Man 2, only 8,500 examples are being made. Of those, 7,500 will be opaque white and 1,000 will be glow-in-the-dark blue. Again, iam8bit has no way of knowing which variant you will receive.

Both versions are playable on their respective systems and notably, neither listing mentions the possibility of catching your console on fire (yes, that was an issue with the Street Fighter II cart).

The Mega Man carts are expected to ship out beginning in late September.