Google less than a week ago rolled out a redesigned version of Gmail featuring self-destructing messages, a snooze option and much more. Now, it’s Microsoft’s time.

The Outlook team this week introduced a multitude of new Outlook features for Windows, Mac, on the web and on mobile devices that are collectively designed to help you better manage your time.

Much like how travel reservations and package delivery notifications are handled, Outlook.com is getting bill pay reminders. The platform will identify incoming bills received via e-mail, present a summary card at the top of your e-mail and add a calendar event that coincides with the due date. Outlook can even send you a reminder e-mail two days before the due date so you don’t forget.

Outlook for Windows and iOS now makes it easier to add a meeting or event location, suggesting previously used rooms and locations and even pinging Bing for help. On iOS, suggestions take into account your location, the list of attendees, the proposed meeting time of day, traffic updates and more to help book the occasion and make sure you get there on time.

Further catering to business users, Outlook now keeps track of events you’ve organized or plan to attend. By keeping tabs on who else is planning to attend, Microsoft says invited attendees can better manage their time and decide if they should attend or let a colleague handle matters. And, if you’re dealing with appointments and meetings across multiple time zones, Outlook can now handle that, too.

Elsewhere, Outlook for Android and iOS now supports companies that use SOCKS proxies for added security. Also, in Outlook for Windows, there’s now blind copy protection to help avoid potentially embarrassing e-mail replies that could be seen by all recipients.

Outlook for iOS is also adding support for syncing draft messages, allowing you to start a message on a mobile device and finish it up back at your desk (or vice versa). This feature is already available on Windows, Mac and Android and will be coming to Apple’s mobile platform this month.

Outlook for Android, meanwhile, is getting Office Lens support this month. With it, you’ll be able to quickly and easily capture a whiteboard, document or photo and embed it within your e-mail message. Look for this feature to arrive sometime this month as well.

Other new mobile features including quick reply and favorite people are additionally coming in the near future. More details on those can be found in Microsoft’s extensive blog announcement from the Outlook team.