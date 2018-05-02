For those looking to buy a new Samsung phone but didn’t want to shell out too much for the Galaxy S9 or S9+, you’re in luck. Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy A6 and A6+. These mid-rangers attempt to strike a balance between specs and features that most people will probably appreciate, especially if camera performance is a leading factor.

Like its bigger brethren, the Galaxy A6 and A6+ both sport Samsung’s “Infinity Display” with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio albeit at a much lower 720p and 1080p resolutions respectively. Inside, the A6 has a 1.6Ghz octa-core SoC while the A6+ is clocked slightly higher at 1.8Ghz. Both models can be configured with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage

Internal specs aside, the highlight is definitely the camera system. The A6 has a 16 mega-pixel front facing camera while the A6+ has a 24 mega-pixel camera. On the back, both models have a 16 mega-pixel shooter while the A6+ adds a second 5 mega-pixel camera. This allows for the ever popular “bokeh” depth of field effect as well as background effects and patterns.

“At Samsung we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs,” said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning at Samsung. “The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draws on Samsung’s smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves.”

Other high end features such as a fingerprint reader, NFC, facial recognition, and Bixby (sans Voice) also make it into the A6/A6+. One feature of note is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos optimization for audio. However, since the speaker appears to only be on one side, the optimization will probably be noticeable with headphones.

Unfortunately, for those in the United States hoping to snag one, the A6/A6+ is only launching in “select European, Asian and Latin American” countries and then in South Korea, China, and African countries. Also, pricing has yet to be revealed but expect it to be somewhere in the $500 range.