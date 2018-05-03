Listings for Intel’s Optane 905P solid state drives quietly popped up at select retailers including Newegg just days ago. Not much was known about the two new models, however, as accompanying specification lists were slim at best but now, we’ve got a bit more information to share straight from the horse’s mouth.

The 3D XPoint-equipped drives are offered in two configurations: a 480GB model in a 2.5-inch form factor with a U.2 connector and a PCIe x4 card with 960GB. Both offer sequential read speeds of up to 2,600MB/s and writes as fast as 2,200MB/s with random 4KB reads and writes of 575,000 IOPS and 550,000 IOPS, respectively.

The drives are also rated for up to 10 drive writes per day (DWPD) and carry a mean time between failure (MTBF) rating of 1.6 million hours, much higher than a standard solid state drive.

Aside from their high price tag, the other price to pay with Intel’s new Optane 905P line comes in the form of power consumption. The 480GB model can draw up to 12.8W during burst sequential writes while the 960GB variant tops out at 16.4W when performing the same activity. By comparison, a typical Kingston SSD draws a maximum of just 1.535W.

Newegg currently lists the 480GB model for $599 and has the larger 960GB variant priced at $1,299. Both appear to be out of stock at the moment, however.