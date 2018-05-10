Last month brought the welcome news that after what has seemed like an eternity, GPU prices look set to fall to normal levels. Now, we’re starting to see graphics cards back in stock at many retailers, and with their prices continuing to fall.

With cryptomining farm operators cutting or stopping their GPU orders, due partly to the impending arrival of new ASIC miners, once ridiculously priced cards have been getting cheaper. No better example of this is on Nvidia’s website. The company has restocked its line of 10-series Founders Edition cards, offering everything from the GTX 1050 to the Titan Xp at MSRP.

Nvidia is limiting the number of cards to two per customer, which is doubtlessly a wise decision. It appears that the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are currently sold out, so prices start at $299 for the 6GB version of the GTX 1060. But gamers will probably be more interested in the high-end options such as the 1080 and 1080 Ti. Some retailers had been selling both GPUs for well over $1000 at the height of the cryptomining craze, but Nvidia now sells them for $549 and $699, respectively.

If you’d rather not go with Founders Edition cards, Nvidia’s Made to Game promotional campaign page contains links to GPUs from the likes of EVGA, Asus, and Zotac. Some of the prices are as little as $30 more than Nvidia’s FEs, though some appear considerably higher.

While all the non-FE cards remain more expensive than they should be, especially as some are now two years old, the prices are a vast improvement over what we’ve been seeing. Hopefully, cryptominers won’t take advantage and start buying the cards in bulk, thereby pushing up prices again. As for AMD, whose cards offer more efficient mining than Nvidia, it seems the red team’s GPUs are still hard to find.