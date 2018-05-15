As we wait for the delayed 4K 144Hz monitors from Acer and Asus to arrive later this month, it appears that a relatively unknown Korean firm has got ahead of these brands by releasing the first commercially available UHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Wasabi Mango’s ‘UHD430’ measures 43 inches and uses Display Port 1.4 for 4K@120Hz. The AH-IPS panel comes with 10-bit color support and a GTG response time of 5ms. There’s a contrast ratio of 1,200:1, a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and viewing angles of ±178 degrees. It also features three HDMI 2.0 ports, a Toslink optical audio output, and a USB port.

Like the upcoming monitors from the big-name companies, the UHD430 does support HDR. However, it’s brightness level is 400 nits, which is the lowest requirement for VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 performance tier. The monitor isn’t DisplayHDR certified, either.

Another feature the UHD430 lacks is any adaptive sync technology. Upcoming 27-inch monitors such as the Asus PG27UQ and Acer X27 boast Nvidia’s G-Sync. Sources say the Asus and Acer models, which come with more features and better specs, are thought to cost around $3000. Wasabi Mango’s can be purchased from eBay for $1400.

For those with deep pockets that want it all, Nvidia’s Big Format Gaming Displays, which were unveiled at CES, are set to go on sale this summer. The 65-inch screens are 4k@120Hz, have HDR support, G-Sync, 1000 nits peak brightness, a full-array direct backlight, and DCI-P3 color gamut.

If you do want to game in 4K at over 60Hz, you’re going to need a monstrous PC (the upcoming GTX 1180 will probably help in that regard). Thankfully, graphics card prices have been falling recently. Check out our GPU pricing analysis feature to learn more.