High-end camera maker Red revealed last summer that it was working on its first smartphone. The Hydrogen One “holographic media machine” is billed as the world’s first holographic phone with a 4-View (essentially, 3D without glasses). It’s a gimmick we’ve been fed before and one that failed to gain much traction but perhaps this time around, things could be different?

Given its pedigree, Red certainly has the optical expertise to wow but without seeing the tech in person, it’s hard to know for sure if this is worth getting up for. We’ll find out soon enough.

Nevertheless, if you’re sold on the hype and didn’t get your pre-order in before the deadline closed, you’ll be happy to learn that the nation’s two largest wireless providers – Verizon and AT&T – will both be carrying the Red Hydrogen One.

AT&T said in its press release that the device would be available later this summer with Verizon only committing to a window of “later this year.” Neither outfit commented on pricing although as you may recall, Red offered the device via pre-order for a limited time starting at $1,295 for the aluminum version and $1,595 for a titanium-clad example.

AT&T will offer consumers the first public look at the phone at the AT&T Shape event on June 2-3 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. You can register for the event over on AT&T’s website.