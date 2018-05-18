Following its announcement earlier this month, a beta version of Valve’s Steam Link game streaming service has arrived on the Google Play store. The app lets Steam users stream their games to an Android device, providing they meet the requirements.

As you might imagine, a strong home network is needed to stream the games. A phone must be connected through a 5Ghz Wi-Fi network and the host PC needs to be connected directly to a router using an ethernet cable. It should work on any device running Android 5.0 and later.

Speaking to Variety, Valve Senior Software Engineer Sam Lantinga said that "if you have a powerful rig, wired network and very good client device, it's possible to stream at 4K 60 fps," though 1080p at 60 fps will be what most people experience.

“You can go into the advanced streaming settings, and tune streaming resolution and bitrate for the best experience in your setup.”

Users will be able play their Steam catalog on their phones using a Steam Controller or other Android-compatible controllers. The Steam Link app also works with Android TV set-top boxes, providing it’s connected to the same router as your PC.

There will also be an iOS version of the app, but Valve said it is still pending review. When it does arrive, it will support any device running iOS 10 or newer, as well as Apple TVs running tvOS 10.3 and above.

With the release of the excellent Steam Link box back in 2015, Valve helped bury the memory of its own Steam Machines. The Steam Link eventually expanded to include a software version, appearing as an app on smart TVs. With this new mobile app, users will be able to enjoy their Steam titles in any room of the house.