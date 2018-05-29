The Mega Man franchise is finally returning stronger than ever in the form of Mega Man 11.

The game was initially announced back in December, marking the series' first real sign of life in eight years. Given the controversy surrounding games that have tried to emulate the formula, such as Mighty No. 9, Mega Man 11's announcement likely came as a breath of fresh air to many.

Fortunately, the franchise's fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the long-awaited platformer. Capcom has announced that Mega Man 11 will officially arrive on consoles (including the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4) and PCs on October 2.

Pre-orders are available now through Capcom's official website for $29.99. If you do decide to pre-order Mega Man 11, you'll gain access to a free "bonus soundtrack," which consists of "eight alternative, in-game instrumental piano arrangements" for the game's various stages.

If you decide to snag the Nintendo Switch Collector's Edition of the game through GameStop, you'll get an exclusive Mega Man amiibo, a "stage select cloth," a few stickers and a Dr. Wily patch, according to Polygon.