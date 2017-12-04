Capcom on Monday during its 30th anniversary celebration for Mega Man revealed a brand new game in the franchise. Mega Man 11 will adhere to the familiar 2D, sidescrolling platform genre but will feature a new art style alongside 3D visuals.

The game will be produced by Kazuhiro Tsuchiya and directed by Koji Oda, both Capcom veterans with experience in creating Mega Man titles. Yuji Ishihara, the game’s art director and character designer, has crafted a new look for our hero.

To be honest, it looks a lot like Mega Man spiritual successor Mighty No. 9. Perhaps this is the game that should have been?

Notably, Mega Man’s costume will change shape as he equips new weapons (not just its color).

Mega Man 11 will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC late next year, roughly eight years after the arrival of Mega Man 10 in 2010. More information on the game is expected next summer.

