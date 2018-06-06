Something to look forward to: Intel wowed crowds at Computex yesterday with the announcement of a 28-core single-socket processor, but AMD has just topped that by revealing a chip with 32 cores and 64 threads: Threadripper 2.

Not only is AMD crushing Intel when it comes to core and thread counts with Threadripper 2, but it’s also beating the company to market. While its rival’s 28-core chip is set to arrive in late 2018, the second generation Threadripper will be here sometime during the third quarter of this year.

Threadripper 2 doubles the original chip’s 16 cores and 32 threads and is based on the same 12nm ZEN+ architecture as AMD's latest Ryzen desktop CPUs. It runs in the same TR4 socket as its predecessor, will be air-cooled and have an estimated 250W TDP rating. There will also be other versions of Threadripper 2, including one with 24 cores.

"The flagship processor—the 32 core—will have four Ryzen die inside the package. Those are tied together with AMD's Infinity fabric that allows those four die to act like one monster processor working altogether," said AMD senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphics, Jim Anderson.

Some current X399 motherboards could struggle with Threadripper 2 when it comes to power delivery, though this might only mean more restrictive overclocking. However, we’ve seen refreshed X399 boards at Computex with improved power delivery capabilities (19-phase VRM) designed with Threadripper 2 and its many cores in mind.

In addition to Threadripper 2, AMD said a Radeon RX Vega 56 “nano” graphics card designed for Mini-ITX systems is now shipping. It also announced a new generation of Vega GPUs for workstations and datacenters based on the 7nm process and featuring four stacks of high-bandwidth memory (HBM2) totalling 32GB. It added that people should “stay tuned” for the 7nm consumer GPUs.

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, said more than 400 million PCs and console gamers use machines that run on Radeon graphics. She also announced 7-nanometer Epyc processors for enterprise and data centers, which are set to launch in 2019.