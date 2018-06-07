One of the world's biggest gaming conferences, E3, is on the way, and many companies are announcing new titles or release dates for already-announced titles in preparation for the event.

Indeed, we've already seen Bethesda tease both Fallout 76 and Rage 2, and many expect Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red to unveil their next open-world RPG at the conference, Cyberpunk 2077. You can learn more about what to expect from this year's E3 event in our full write-up here.

At any rate, the latest company to reveal new information about an upcoming game ahead of E3 is Sony.

Today, the software giant announced that their much-anticipated, zombie-hunting open-world shooter "Days Gone" will be arriving on February 22, 2019, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

From the gameplay footage and information we've been given so far, it seems that Days Gone will drop you into a singleplayer world filled with NPC survivors (friendly and hostile), motorcycles, and -- of course -- plenty of zombies.

Alongside the game's release date announcement, Sony released another short trailer for the game, giving players a better idea of what to expect from the game.

The trailer shows us a brief snippet of the title's story, some brutal melee combat, a fast-paced motorcycle segment, and even a frantic cougar chase through the forest.

If Days Gone sounds like your cup of tea, you can pre-order the game right now physically or digitally through Sony's official website for $59.99.