Why it matters: Attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) can be described as organized chaos. There is so much going on and so much to see at one of the year's biggest video game shows, it is easy to lose track of time and scheduled press conferences.

The same holds true even when trying to keep up with coverage online. Personally, I’m always scrambling to find a schedule and budget my time during the event.

Therefore, We thought it would be a good idea to post a schedule of every presser right here for your convenience.

In addition to knowing when each company has been allotted time, it is fun to speculate what they will be showing us. What follows is a chronological list of each E3 presenter, along with our best guesses of what to expect from them. Some of this information has already been confirmed, but a lot hasn't, so don't be disappointed if some of our predictions don't pan out.

Electronic Arts: June 9, 11:00 AM PDT

Right out of the gate we can expect EA to throw us a bone or two on the upcoming open-world co-op shooter Anthem. The title is being developed by BioWare and has players exploring a post-apocalyptic world in exosuits called Javelins. Not much more is known about the game, which has been pushed back to 2019, but we can expect EA to fill us in at the show.

We can definitely expect it to announce this year's iterations of Madden NFL, NHL, FIFA, and NBA Live as it does every year at E3. This portion of the presentation tends to be a bit dry unless you are a hardcore sports game fan. However, with the addition of the "Longshot" story mode in Madden 18, the reveal of details in the next chapter of the story should liven things up.

Also look out for information on Battlefield 5 — possibly even a demo. New content and DLC reveals for the Sims 4 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is also a distinct possibility.

Microsoft: June 10, 1:00 PM PDT

Microsoft is right on the heels of its Xbox One X release, so announcements of any new hardware are highly doubtful, but there are some software titles that we are fairly confident will make an appearance.

New info on Crackdown 3 is a no-brainer, and a new Gears of War is a remote possibility. Walmart Canada seems to be under the impression that Forza Horizon 5 is on the way. However, since Horizon 3 was the last game released in the subseries, it will more logically be Horizon 4. The timing certainly makes sense since Horizon has been on a two-year release cycle and the last game launched in 2016.

Another possible surprise would be a new Halo game. It has definitely been on the radar, and it has been three years since Halo 5. There was a three-year window between 4 and 5, so an unveiling for the sixth game in the franchise this year is within the realm of possibilities.

Other possible entries in the presentation include Perfect Dark 2, Sea of Thieves content, and maybe some word on the rumors of an Xbox game-streaming service.

Bethesda Softworks: June 10, 6:30 PM PDT

We know without a doubt that Bethesda will be giving us a good look at Fallout 76 because they tweeted as much.

We've been waiting a long time to show you what we’ve been up to! Tune in to see Fallout 76 during the Bethesda Showcase on Sunday, June 10th at 6:30 PM PT. https://t.co/6tJKUqjrw9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 30, 2018

Plus let's face it, after Todd Howard trolled fans following a 24-hour stream of "nothing," He owes them.

We also know that Rage 2 will be making a showing thanks to a leak and subsequent confirmation. Prey may be getting some new content according to rumblings from its official Twitter feed.

Do we really know what’s out there? pic.twitter.com/TIByM1O738 — Prey (@PreyGame) March 2, 2018

Also be on the lookout for info and announcements regarding content for Quake Champions, Wolfenstein II, Dishonored 2, and Doom. Bethesda may have had a couple of leaks this year, but it is always known for surprises, so count on something completely out of left field on Sunday.

Devolver Digital: June 10, 8:00 PM PDT

Caution: Video contain lots of fake blood.

Nobody ever knows what to expect from Devolver Digital, but the developer has already tweeted an apology for this year’s show.

Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2018



Sunday, June 10 @ 8PM Pacific



Apologies in advance. pic.twitter.com/z22K4L0bC1 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 18, 2018

If you happened to catch last year’s presentation, you might have been somewhat amused and slightly disgusted at the “Devolver ScreenPay” parody (above). There is really no guessing what the studio has up its sleeve this year, but it is sure to be entertaining.

Square Enix: June 11, 10:00 AM PDT

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is sure to be the highlight of the Square Enix press conference as there has just been too much evidence to deny it. The publisher even announced that it would have a reveal in 2018 — what better place to have it than E3?

While a new TR game will definitely have fans enthralled, Dragon Quest 11 and Kingdom Hearts 3 are sure to be of interest as well. It might also have information on Just Cause 4, a new episode of Life is Strange, and an as of yet unnamed Avengers title.

Many are saying that it will also be announcing some news or even a release date for the Final Fantasy VII remake. However, I’m not holding my breath on that one. Square Enix is notorious for slow-walking info, and I have heard that there have been some upsets in the development of the reboot.

Limited Run Games: June 11, 12:00 PM PDT

News that LRG was going to hold an E3 presser kind of came out of left field. It is the first time the studio has held an E3 press conference, and nobody seems to know what to expect from it. The studio has previously worked on somewhat obscure titles that were slightly off the beaten path. Some of the studio’s games include Saturday Morning RPG, Ruiner, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, the Shantae series, and the re-release of the ancient, yet cheesy Sega CD title Night Trap.

Ubisoft: June 11, 1:00 PM PDT

Right off the bat, we know that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is being unveiled thanks to a merchandise release and subsequent confirmation from the game maker.

It was reported that anonymous sources said it was a direct sequel but with new protagonists and a dialog system. However, the only thing that we know for sure is that it is set in Greece.

The Crew 2, which is slated for release on June 29, should be making an appearance in the form of gameplay and perhaps a playable demo.

Ubisoft also confirmed rumors that had leaked out about work on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 but remained tight-lipped on any other information regarding the project. Perhaps they have some tidbits to share at E3.

Other titles that are likely to show up at Ubisoft’s showcase include Skull and Bones, a new Splinter Cell game, and the anxiously anticipated Beyond Good & Evil 2. Far Cry 5 and For Honor may also have some DLC revealed.

PC Gaming Show: June 11, 3:00 PM PDT

This annual showcase hosted by Sean Plott never fails to show off games and hardware coming to PC.

According to PC Gamer, “This year's PC Gaming Show will have more unannounced games, unrevealed trailers, and new footage than any previous year. For the past several months we've been hard at work on the event, knocking on the inboxes of everyone in the industry to see what they can bring to the stage. I think you'll be excited to see who shows up. “

This year will be PC Gamer’s fourth E3 showing. While it has remained quiet about what's in store, they have several known sponsors that will probably have something to put on display including Oculus Rift, Acer, Improbable, Tripwire Interactive, Stardock Entertainment, Frontier, and Team 17.

Sony Interactive Entertainment: June 11, 6:00 PM PDT

Like Microsoft, Sony is unlikely to announce any new hardware. However, the leader in home gaming has more than enough up-and-coming software to fill a whole show. If you have ever sat through Sony’s E3 presentation, you know that they pack it full of trailers and info on dozens of new titles.

However, in a podcast last month the company says that it is going to try something a bit different this year. Instead of overloading the audience with as many games as it can fit into its time slot, Sony will take more in-depth dives into titles like Death Stranding, The Last of Us: Part 2, Ghosts of Tsushima, and Spiderman.

That is not to say that Sony will not have other games and surprises on preview, just that it is planning on slowing things down a little and giving us a better view of some of the more hotly anticipated titles.

I am eager to see anything new on the post-apocalyptic survival game Days Gone (E3 2017 gameplay above). Other third-party exclusives likely to be mentioned and shown include Red Dead Redemption 2, Destiny 2 (content), and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (content).

Nintendo: June 12, 9:00 AM PDT

Last but not least, Nintendo will wrap up E3 with its exhibition on Tuesday. With the recent release and wild success of the Switch, it is not likely to be announcing a new console. There have been rumors of a Nintendo 64 Classic being in the works, so maybe they will unveil some hardware. However, the focus of the show will probably be on software.

The big announcement for Nintendo will undoubtedly be Super Smash Bros. The company has already scheduled a tournament in LA to coincide with E3. So plan on seeing and hearing the game during the show.

Game announcements are hard to guess for Nintendo because it seems like new games are coming out on the Switch almost daily. While it would be interesting if the rumored Star Fox Grand Prix racing game were confirmed, I think I’d rather hear of a proper Star Fox sequel.

Metroid Prime 4 seems like a definite possibility. It is hard to believe it has been 11 years since the last Metroid Prime game was released. It is safe to say that the beloved series is past due.

We already know that Bayonetta 3 is in the pipe, but it has been a while since we were trolled with that tiny tease of a trailer (above). It is high time we got some tidbits thrown out about everyone’s favorite bad-ass witch.

There should be room on the stage for some more ports of existing games. Firewatch is due out some time in Q2, and Wolfenstein 2 is slated for the end of the June. Could there be some other ports we have not heard about yet?

Other possible entries in Nintendo’s booth include new Pokémon games and a new Fire Emblem title.

As you can see, the coming days will be full of announcements and surprises from the expo. Be sure to keep up with our E3 2018 coverage, which starts this weekend.