Tech companies have been chipping away at Twitch's lead in the streaming industry for some time now. Microsoft Mixer, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live are all examples of this trend.

However, Facebook's solution, in particular, is about to get a bit more enticing for viewers. As reported by The Verge, Facebook today launched Fb.gg, a streaming hub that makes discovering new gaming streams easier than ever.

Aesthetically speaking, it looks a lot like Twitch's home page. Fb.gg users are given a small navigation menu to the left, where they can choose to either view the default active stream "grid" or search for streams by game. Some of the games included in Facebook's "Browse All Games" section include Fortnite, PUBG, DOTA 2, and Minecraft.

If you thought Facebook was a lightweight in the streaming industry, think again. While their viewer numbers certainly don't rival the likes of Twitch or even YouTube Live, judging by the information present on Fb.gg, there are upwards of 10 thousand active streams as of writing.

Furthermore, Facebook's total game stream views number in the hundreds of thousands, with Fortnite streams managing to draw in more than 200 thousand viewers to date.

With that said, it's still pretty unlikely that Twitch will see Facebook as a real competitor anytime soon. Twitch still has several features Facebook Live lacks, so Twitch viewers and streamers alike will need a pretty good reason to make the switch.