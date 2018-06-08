Why it matters: Sony's pre-E3 announcements roll on with the introduction of Twin Mirror, a story-based mystery game that has a Max Payne / Fahrenheit feel to it. Will you help Sam find the truth?

Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment on Friday announced a new narrative-driven adventure game called Twin Mirror.

The story follows Sam and his return to his “hometown” of Basswood, West Virginia, to attend the funeral of his best friend. Things go from bad to much worse when Sam wakes up the next morning in his hotel room to find a blood-soaked shirt and no recollection of the previous night’s activities.

Cyrus Wesson, a community specialist with publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, said the game offers a compelling journey that explores the elements of choice and hypocrisy while paving a player’s way toward the conclusion of their investigation.

Twin Mirror is a psychological thriller wrapped around an investigation where your memories, choices, and relationships will determine Sam’s complicated fate. As he comes to terms with heartbreak, homecoming, and the perpetual struggle of adulthood, Sam will need your help exploring a dark and emotional adventure where the line between truth and deception is blurred.

As you can see from the trailer, it's still early in the development process. Fortunately, there's plenty of time to put some polish to it.

Twin Mirrors is expected to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime next year. With any luck, we’ll learn more about the game at Sony’s E3 press event which is scheduled for June 11 at 6 p.m. Pacific. For a complete list of happenings, be sure to check out our recent E3 preview.