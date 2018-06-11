Highly anticipated: Just Cause is one of the best open world, action-adventure franchises around. Walmart Canada inadvertently teased Just Cause 4's existence a month ago but now, it's official. Best yet, you won't have to wait until next year to get your hands on it.

Just Cause 4 is scheduled to arrive in time for the holidays on December 4, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, courtesy of Square Enix and Avalanche Studios.

Unveiled during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 press conference, the game will feature the return of protagonist Rico Rodriguez as he battles elite mercenaries from a group known as The Black Hand on their home turf – the fictional South American country of Solis. You’ll uncover the truth of Rico’s father’s past life and face off against Gabriela Morales, described as his most fierce, capable and unpredictable adversary yet.

Gamers will have access to mainstay franchise favorites like the wingsuit and the grappling hook (now fully customizable) as well as a wide selection of land, sea and air-based vehicles. The game features four regions, or biomes, each with between two to four sub-biomes to explore. All told, there’s 100 square kilometers of exotic playground to explore.

Also new for Just Cause 4 is an advanced weather system that’ll introduce things like tornadoes, sandstorms, blizzards and tropical lightning storms. These interactive dangers can be used to your advantage, Square Enix says, thanks to never before seen in-game physics.

With any luck, we’ll hear more about Just Cause 4 at Square Enix’s E3 showcase later today.