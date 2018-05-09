It appears that Walmart Canada may have inadvertently leaked some upcoming games that developers could be set to announce at E3.

According to a tweet by Wario64, the Canadian Walmart website posted several product pages for games that have not been released yet. Some of the games like Rage 2 and Splinter Cell have not even been announced.

International Business Times was able to confirm that the product pages were indeed in place, but they have since been removed. They were relatively generic listings, with placeholder release dates. Most of the box art was substituted with images of white titles on black backgrounds.

Just Cause 4

Splinter Cell

Dragon Quest 2 (PS4/XBO)

LEGO DC Villans

Borderlands 3

Rage 2

Gears of War 5

Forza Horizons 5

Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/TF0mxnxkES — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2018

We already knew some of the games listed were coming. Naughty Dog had already let us know that The Last of Us 2 was in the works. Likewise, Square Enix showed us a glimpse of the Final Fantasy VII remake back in 2015, but according to Trusted Reviews, it is still a long way off. And Gearbox showed us a little of what we could expect from Borderlands 3 at last year's Game Developers Conference.

Other titles, like Gear of War 5 and Just Cause 4, have not been officially announced, but most of us were pretty sure they were coming. The Walmart listings seem to confirm these suspicions.

Still, some titles were a bit surprising. It has been eight years since Rage was first released and I had more or less given up hope for a sequel at this point. So I was surprised and excited to see it pop up in the listings.

Likewise, I was surprised to see Splinter Cell had a product page. However, IBT points out that “Sam Fisher recently showed up in 'Ghost Recon Wildlands,' which seemed like a tease for a possible return at the time.”

Of course, none of this is official. There is still the possibility that Walmart Canada was just throwing randomly selected, nonexistent sequels up on its site to test things, right?

I guess we’ll have to wait until E3 to see if any of these “leaked” titles get announced.