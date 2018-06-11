Bottom line: Facebook is no stranger to tapping into nostalgia to manufacture screen time. Given that so many people now spend such a large amount of time on the social network, it’s becoming an even more useful repository for memories.

The world’s largest social network on Monday announced a new feature designed to serve as a single destination for reflecting on past moments shared with friends and family.

Moments isn’t all that different from the On This Day feature introduced in 2013 – in fact, it’s built upon (and partially comprised of) that same feature.

As Product Manager Oren Hod highlights, your Memories page can include several sections including Friends Made On This Day which shows the Facebook friends you made on this day in the past complete with videos or collages to celebrate your “friendversaries,” a seasonal or monthly recap of memories bundled into a group called Recaps of Memories and a Memories You May Have Missed area to catch up on posts that may have slipped by during the previous week.

These are of course in addition to the aforementioned On This Day content that surfaces previous posts and life events from this day in year’s past.

Hod, pointing to research that suggests reflection can have a positive impact on a person’s mood and overall well-being, conceded that memories are deeply personal and that not all of them are positive. As such, he said Facebook has tried to design these new features with user feedback in mind to create a thoughtful and easy-to-use product with the right controls.

Facebook’s Memories feature is available through the “more” tab in the bottom right of the mobile app or under the Memories bookmark to the left of the News Feed on your computer. You can also get there through notifications and News Feed messages or by visiting facebook.com/memories.