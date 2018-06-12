Facepalm: After upgrading to iOS 11.4, many users are complaining of drastically reduced battery life. Reverting to the previous version eliminates the problem. Causes of the issue are still being identified by users with no response from Apple.

A number of complaints are surfacing on Apple's discussion board over battery life after upgrading to iOS 11.4. After installing the latest version of iOS available, users are saying that their iPhones and iPads are seeing a drastically faster drain of their batteries.

Even when left on and unattended overnight, one user reports seeing a 60 percent drain on both their iPhone and iPad. Going back to iOS 11.3.1 completely removed the problem and dropped the charge state by just one percent.

So far, it appears that all iPhones from the iPhone 6 to iPhone X are being affected. Some have claimed that turning off WiFi completely can solve the issue while others are claiming that switching to 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz networks will solve the problem.

While Apple has directly received nearly a thousand complaints for the described battery life issue, it is still unclear how widespread the problem truly is. Some iDevice owners simply may not have noticed what is happening yet or it may not affect a large number of users depending on their usage patterns.

Regardless of what the cause is, it is a very frustrating user experience to install the latest operating system only to find greatly reduced battery life. Knowing how Apple operates, a future update will likely be pushed out to address the problem without publicly acknowledging any wrong doing.

Apple has already begun to push out beta builds for iOS 11.4.1, so the issue may have been recognized and a fix could be under development. Nonetheless, issues such as this make it frustrating to work with iOS devices when it is difficult and sometimes impossible to revert to older OS versions.