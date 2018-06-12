Why it matters: With Fortnite now on the Switch, Epic only has one more major platform to conquer and that'll happen this summer with the arrival of the fan-favorite battle royale game on Android.

Score another win for the rumor mill. On Tuesday, Nintendo not only confirmed that Fortnite is coming to the Switch but that it’s available to download for free from today in the Nintendo eShop.

The game is live now in North America and will be available worldwide at 5:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. UTC.

The Switch version of Fortnite Battle Royal is identical to what you’ve come to love on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and on iOS (a version for Android is coming this summer). From the gameplay and content to map selection and weekly updates, it’s all there.

With regard to regular updates, one wouldn’t expect anything less from Epic Games as this strategy of an ever-evolving game has played an important role in Fortnite’s success.

Epic recently launched Season 4 of Fortnite complete with a new Battle Pass. The update delivered numerous changes and ushered in the arrival of a comet that transformed several areas of the map by its impact.

A few weeks later, Epic announced a $100 million prize pool for the game’s 2018 – 2019 competitive season. Additional details regarding eligible platforms and the competitive structure are expected in the coming weeks.