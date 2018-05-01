Season 4 of Fortnite has arrived and the long-running mystery of the comet is finally revealing itself.

Fortnite’s v4.0 patch features a boatload of changes but it all starts with the comet which has been slamming into the map and altering the landscape. Several locations have been transformed by the impact including Dusty Depot (now known as Dusty Divot). Visit the main impact crater and you’ll discover Hop Rocks, a new gravity-defying item that allows you to jump higher for a limited time.

Epic’s patch notes also reveal that the crossbow has been removed from the game. Furthermore, you’ll find numerous gameplay changes such as the ability to destroy structures on the starting island (well, not the Battle Bus), slightly reduced hitbox sizes for players’ hands and support for the 4:3 aspect ratio.

Be sure to check out Epic’s changelog as this barely scratches the surface of new features and bug fixes introduced.

There’s also the Superhero-themed Season 4 Battle Pass which starts at 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency (equivalent to roughly $10). The Battle Pass offers 100 tiers of rewards including various cosmetic items, emotes and sprays. Most of it can be unlocked by leveling up and completing challenges although if you want, you can shell out additional money and fast-track your way to the goodies.

By all indications, it looks like Epic has yet another solid update on its hands that’ll keep gamers coming back for more.