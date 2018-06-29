Bottom line: Shenmue III looks like it won't require a beefy PC, but its 100 GB storage requirements mean you might have to make room on your drive.

Shenmue III, the most funded Kickstarter video game of all time, has seen its share of delays over the years, but there are signs that we’re getting ever closer to that elusive release date. Not only has a backer survey been released for finalizing which version of the game people want, but the minimum PC system requirements have also been revealed.

The long-awaited third installment in the Shenmue saga was announced as a Kickstarter project back in 2015. It surpassed its $2 million target in hours, and in the end, over 76,000 backers raised close to $7 million.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in December 2017, but it was delayed until the second half of 2018. Last month, developer YS Net and publisher Deep Silver announced that it was being pushed back again, this time into 2019.

In a Kickstarter update, YS Net said all backers would receive a survey asking if they want a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4 or PC.

Additionally, the devs have released the system requirements for the PC version. It seems the game will run on some fairly low-end hardware, though it does require a huge chunk of storage space—as is the case with so many modern games. Shenmue III will eat up a massive 100GB of your drive space.

It’s noted that these requirements could change as development of the game continues.

Here’s a list of the minimum specs:

OS : Windows 7, 8, 10 64-bit

: Windows 7, 8, 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required) DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband internet connection

: Broadband internet connection Storage : 100 GB available space

: 100 GB available space Sound card : DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Additional Info: Requires Steam Client to activate.