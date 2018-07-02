A hot potato: It used to be that hackers in MMOs would just grief players all day within the game. Now it appears that they have moved to crushing hopes and dreams outside of the online arena as well. GTA Online modders have impersonated Rockstar and led players to believe a sequel was on the way.

Some GTA Online players were surprised on Sunday after logging in and finding notifications from Rockstar that GTA VI was on the way and arriving in 2019. Some of the messages even indicated that pre-orders had already begun. As exciting as such news would be, it turns out the notifications were just a hoax.

The popups were apparently created by players hacking the game. Alex Crowley, who is a video game photographer, put out the word that the notices were fake and also that they were crashing his game and triggering session errors.

Getting those fake announcements on #GTAOnline PC now. After awhile i'll crash or get session errors because of it. @RockstarSupport Plz do something! pic.twitter.com/zUgEbwlomK — Alex Crowley (@PhotoAlexC) July 2, 2018

The messages have so far only been seen on the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 versions of the game. This is likely because GTA Online has been cracked for quite some time on those platforms. So far, XB1 and PS4 versions of the game have been relatively resilient to modding and hacking, and the notices don't seem to be appearing on either of the newer consoles.

“Man, I’m just tired of modders all together,” Crowley told Kotaku.

Indeed, hacking in any game tends to ruin the experience for others. Some of the most popular online games including GTA Online, PUBG, CS:GO, and others have all had their share of hackers. Many gamers will attest to quitting one game or another because of this widespread problem.

This is a hoax made with the use of mods, and not an official message or statement from Rockstar Games. *OV — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) July 2, 2018

Rockstar confirmed earlier today in a tweet that the messages were fake and put out by modders. However, the company did not indicate whether anything could be done to combat the issue.