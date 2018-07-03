Highly anticipated: Amazon's annual Prime Day event returns July 16 with deals running from now through the 18th. Exclusive product launches and steep discounts on Amazon brands as well as a few free games could make this year even more successful than last.

Following Amazon's massive success of subscriber growth last year, Prime Day is now set for July 16. Starting at 12PM PT / 3PM ET, the sale lasts for 36 hours ending on July 17.

This year's Prime sale will likely be the best time to pickup Alexa-enabled products until the winter holiday season. Smart speakers, Kindle tablets, and Fire TV streaming devices as well as smart home accessories will all see steep discounts.

Aside from discounts, new Prime exclusive products will be also surfacing. The first Alexa capable kitchen faucet, the Delta Trinsic Touch2O, and an exclusive version of the Moto G6 64GB will be launching.

Deals will be changed out daily from now through Prime Day. The Echo Show receives a $100 discount. AmazonBasics items have discounts of up to 20 percent. Movies, TV shows, DVDs and Blu-Ray items are on sale for up to 50 percent off. Amazon Music is offering four months of premium for $0.99 to Prime subscribers that have not used the service before.

Twitch Prime will be giving away a free game every day through July 18. Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend are two titles that Amazon has revealed as freebies so far. In-game content for Warframe and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds are also being given away to Twitch Prime users.

In addition to sales on Amazon.com, US Prime members will be able to receive extra discounts at Whole Foods Market locations. An additional 10 percent off many items throughout stores and greater discounts on select items will be offered. The Whole Foods Market app must be downloaded so that a Prime Code can be scanned to take advantage of the discounts.