What just happened? We know there are a ridiculous number of games on Steam, but which ones have been the most popular in 2018? To answer this question, the company has released a list revealing its top sellers, top releases by each month, top VR games, and most played titles.

As it did last year, Steam didn’t number its best-selling games list; instead, it’s split into four categories: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze. The top tier contains some expected names—PUBG, GTA V, Rocket League—but there are also some less expected entries, such as Jurassic World: Evolution and Kingdom Come: Deliverance. While the latter made our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) feature, not everyone loved its focus on realism, which at times borders on fussy. Elsewhere on the list, I’m pleased to see personal favorite Vermintide 2 make an appearance.

The most simultaneous players category is broken down into three sections: over 100,000 concurrent players, over 50,000, and over 25,000. Only six games made the top tier: Dota 2, PUBG, Warframe, CS: GO, GTA V, and Rainbow Six Siege. In the over 50,000 section, we see that near 7-year-old Skyrim is still popular, as is Gary’s mod and Payday 2.

The top VR games contain most of the platform’s better-known titles, including Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, and Job Simulator.

If the list is tempting you to splash out on some new (or old) titles, remember: the Steam Sale ends today, so move fast.

Here are the highlights from Steam’s ‘Best of 2018 so far’

Top Sellers

Platinum

PUBG

Rocket League

Dota 2

Far Cry 5

Kingdom Come Deliverance

CS:GO

Warframe

Civilization VI

Rainbow Six Siege

Grand Theft Auto V

Vermintide 2

Jurassic World: Evolution

Gold

Final Fantasy XV

Total War: Warhammer 2

Path of Exile: Incursion

Subnautica

The Elder Scrolls Online

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Stellaris

Black Desert Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Ark: Survival Evolved

Dragonball FighterZ

Divinity Original Sin II

Silver

War Thunder Project X

Nier Automata

Fallout 4

Team Fortress 2

Dark Souls III

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Human Fall Flat

Cities: Skylines

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Frostpunk

Raft

Slay The Spire

Arma 3

The Forest

Dead By Daylight

Dying Light

Most Simultaneous Players (Over 100,000)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Grand Theft Auto V

Rainbow Six Siege

Dota 2

Warframe

Most Simultaneous Players (Over 50,000)

Far Cry 5

Garry's Mod

Team Fortress 2

Payday 2

Subnautica

Football Manager 2018

ARK: Survival Evolved

Civilization V

Path of Exile

Skyrim

Rocket League

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Stardew Valley

Civilization VI

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Stellaris

Rust

Top VR Sellers

Job Simulator

Beat Saber

Superhot VR

Budget Cuts

GORN

Onward

OrbusVR

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenade

Arizona Sunshine

Pavlov VR

Skyrim VR

Fallout 4 VR