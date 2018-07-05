Here are Steam's top selling games of 2018 so far
By Rob Thubron
What just happened? We know there are a ridiculous number of games on Steam, but which ones have been the most popular in 2018? To answer this question, the company has released a list revealing its top sellers, top releases by each month, top VR games, and most played titles.
As it did last year, Steam didn’t number its best-selling games list; instead, it’s split into four categories: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze. The top tier contains some expected names—PUBG, GTA V, Rocket League—but there are also some less expected entries, such as Jurassic World: Evolution and Kingdom Come: Deliverance. While the latter made our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) feature, not everyone loved its focus on realism, which at times borders on fussy. Elsewhere on the list, I’m pleased to see personal favorite Vermintide 2 make an appearance.
The most simultaneous players category is broken down into three sections: over 100,000 concurrent players, over 50,000, and over 25,000. Only six games made the top tier: Dota 2, PUBG, Warframe, CS: GO, GTA V, and Rainbow Six Siege. In the over 50,000 section, we see that near 7-year-old Skyrim is still popular, as is Gary’s mod and Payday 2.
The top VR games contain most of the platform’s better-known titles, including Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, and Job Simulator.
If the list is tempting you to splash out on some new (or old) titles, remember: the Steam Sale ends today, so move fast.
Here are the highlights from Steam’s ‘Best of 2018 so far’
Top Sellers
Platinum
- PUBG
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Far Cry 5
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- CS:GO
- Warframe
- Civilization VI
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Vermintide 2
- Jurassic World: Evolution
Gold
- Final Fantasy XV
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- Path of Exile: Incursion
- Subnautica
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Stellaris
- Black Desert Online
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Dragonball FighterZ
- Divinity Original Sin II
Silver
- War Thunder Project X
- Nier Automata
- Fallout 4
- Team Fortress 2
- Dark Souls III
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Human Fall Flat
- Cities: Skylines
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Frostpunk
- Raft
- Slay The Spire
- Arma 3
- The Forest
- Dead By Daylight
- Dying Light
Most Simultaneous Players (Over 100,000)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Dota 2
- Warframe
Most Simultaneous Players (Over 50,000)
- Far Cry 5
- Garry's Mod
- Team Fortress 2
- Payday 2
- Subnautica
- Football Manager 2018
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Civilization V
- Path of Exile
- Skyrim
- Rocket League
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Stardew Valley
- Civilization VI
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Stellaris
- Rust
Top VR Sellers
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- Budget Cuts
- GORN
- Onward
- OrbusVR
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenade
- Arizona Sunshine
- Pavlov VR
- Skyrim VR
- Fallout 4 VR