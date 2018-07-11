Highly anticipated: In a time when it seems like more games are released on-schedule but buggy, Bandai Namco is taking a page from the CD Projekt Red playbook and is pushing back the release of the highly anticipated and much-hyped Code Vein. The developers said they need more time to perfect the game.

Ever since Bandai Namco teased gamers with its stylish yet cryptic “Prepare to Dine” trailer over a year ago, the hype has been gradually building for the game behind that teaser — Code Vein. Once the title was officially revealed, gamers got excited. After all, what’s not to love about a game that uses the Dark Souls recipe, adds a half cup of AI companion, a heaping tablespoon of epic boss fights, a sprinkling of vampirism, and frosts the whole thing in an anime-styled icing.

It got players prepared to dine all right, and they were not going to have to wait long either as the game was slated for a September 28, 2018 release. However, the publisher just announced that Code Vein is being pushed back to 2019. There is not even an indication as to what quarter it will be launching.

Bandai Namco broke the news on its US Twitter account. It says feedback it has received from the hands-on demo it had on display at both E3 and the Anime Expo has prompted it to put off the release for some more polishing.

“We want to refine the gameplay even more and further exceed your expectations upon full release,” said the tweet. "This will help ensure that the final product delivers on the expectations that you all have for the game."

The developers have decided that they had better be sure that the game lives up to the hype it has produced — something that should be applauded in an era of rushed releases. The community, while anxious to play the game, overwhelmingly supports Bandai Namco’s decision to push the game back.

I'm proud that Bandai Namco is doing this. Too many games get released unfinished and broken these days so props to the developers for wanting to make the game better. We support you @BandaiNamcoUS, you guys are awesome! — Alex (@Ragnarooke) July 11, 2018

While disappointing, I personally appreciate your dedication to us, the gamer. Pushing back the release for the things we said, makes it obvious that you want to be different from others who care more about deadlines, then gamers. #ThankYou — Christopher Jardine (@ArisenTurtle) July 11, 2018

Code Vein will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Window PC when it releases in 2019.