In brief: The on-demand video streaming market's growth has attracted entertainment giants of all stripes, and DC Comics is one of them. The company today unveiled 'DC Universe,' their $8/month streaming service that will host a wide variety of new and old DC shows and movies. Alongside the announcement, DC teased the service's first exclusive show, "Titans."

The online video streaming market has quickly been growing as of late, with no sign of slowing down.

Though the likes of Netflix and Hulu initially dominated the market, Amazon has expanded their Prime Video offerings substantially, and many TV networks now have their own on-demand streaming services. Indeed, the industry's growth has been so explosive that even Walmart is considering getting in on the action.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise to learn that DC Comics, the creator of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, has been quietly developing its own streaming service for some time now. Today, that service, dubbed DC Universe, has finally been unveiled.

For $74.99 a year or $7.99 per month, DC Universe will give subscribers access to a range of DC shows and movies, including Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

DC Universe is officially launching sometime this Fall, but you can pre-order a subscription now for a chance to win two tickets to the upcoming Aquaman premiere. Additionally, if you snag an annual membership before the service launches, you'll get three extra months of membership at no additional cost.

Regardless, DC is hoping to kick things off with a bang - like other streaming services, DC Universe will offer exclusive shows, the first of which will be "Titans." Titans appears to be a darker, live-action spin on the original Teen Titans animated series.

