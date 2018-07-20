In context: It seems that collector's editions for video games have gotten bigger, bolder, and more expensive in recent years. As publishers continue to search for ways to offset production costs, boxed sets have become a norm. The trinkets within are cheap to produce, while still offering added value to the hardcore fans.

Along with a new Zombies trailer and a pre-order beta invite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 publisher Activision unveiled a boxed collector’s edition for the game at Comic-Con in San Diego this week. While not the most expensive video game bundle ever (Saint’s Row IV still holds that record), at $200 it is more pricey than the recent God of War Stone Mason Edition that ran about $150.

The headpiece of the Black Ops 4 Mystery Box Edition is — well, its box. Modeled after the Zombies Mystery Box, which can be glimpsed in the Voyage of Despair trailer, the container lights up and makes zombie sounds.

The box comes packed with the following:

Steelbook edition of Black Ops 4

Scarlett, Bruno, Diego, and Stanton FigPins

A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring artwork from the entire Black Ops Zombies series

Issue #1 of the Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic

Voyage of Despair lithograph

IX lithograph

Blood of the Dead lithograph

A Black Ops 4 popsocket

10 patches replicating the 10 multiplayer specialists classes

Of course, a collectors editions would not be complete without digital bonuses. The Black Ops 4 Mystery Box Edition includes the Black Ops Pass, which entitles users to extra multiplayer and Zombies content content as it arrives including Voyage of Despair, IX, and Blood of the Dead storylines. Activision also mentioned that the bundle would have “additional bonus content” but did not get into specifics.

Pre-orders for the game receive an invite to the beta tests, which are slated for August 3-6 for PS4, and August 10-13 for Xbox and PC. Black Ops 4 hits all platforms on October 12.