Forward-looking: Back in the summer of 2016, Airlander 10, the world’s largest aircraft, completed its maiden voyage when the helium-filled plane/airship hybrid flew for about 20 minutes at speeds up to 40 mph. At the UK’s recent Farnborough Airshow, we saw plans for the aircraft’s stunning cabin.

At 302 feet long and able to carry payloads of 22,050 lb, developer Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) said the aircraft could be used in a number of areas, such as delivering goods in hard to reach locations, communications, and for other industrial uses. Last October, HAV revealed it was developing a version of the aircraft for the luxury tourism market.

British design consultancy Design Q came up with the interior plans. Each cabin will be 151 feet, larger than most single-aisle aircraft, and features include en-suite bedrooms, an “Altitude bar,” and a huge lounge area. But the most enticing part looks to be the partly glass floor and huge windows, allowing travelers to enjoy views from the Airlander's 16,000-foot maximum altitude.

Exhibitions on the aircraft will last three days with up to 19 passengers able to take part. As it has a top speed of 91 mph, enjoyment of the journey takes priority over speed.

"Airlander challenges people to rethink the skies – that's the driving force behind everything we do,” said Stephen McGlennan, CEO of HAV. "Air travel has become very much about getting from A to B as quickly as possible. What we're offering is a way of making the journey a joy."

No word on how much the trips will cost, but you can expect such luxury to come at a high price. Hopefully, the glitches that saw it nosedive into the ground on its second flight and deflate when it came loose from its moorings last year have been ironed out.