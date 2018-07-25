Why it matters: Realm Royale joins a somewhat crowded genre but manages to differentiate itself in a few key ways. For example, when you lose all of your HP, you turn into a defenseless chicken instead of dying. Survive for 30 seconds and you're back in the battle.

Hi-Rez Studios, the developer and publisher behind one of the latest entries in the battle royale genre, recently announced plans to bring Realm Royale to consoles.

Realm Royale (previously Paladins: Battlegrounds) launched last month on Windows as a free-to-play Steam Early Access title. The game, like others in the emerging category, drops 100 players into a shrinking map as they fight to be the last one standing. It features five character classes – Warrior, Mage, Hunter, Assassin and Engineer – as well as a crafting system to make weapons and armor and mounts for faster travel.

The game will enter closed beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week, we’re told. You can sign up now for access to the closed beta over on the official Realm Royale website. An exact launch date for the beta hasn’t been revealed.

Realm Royale is already making a splash but it faces significant competition in established hits like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, H1Z1 and of course, Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The race will only get more difficult this fall as the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises launch new games featuring battle royale modes for the first time.