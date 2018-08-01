Bottom line: Some may scoff at the idea but as others see it, it's no different than paying for traditional sports lessons. Plus, enterprising gamers are earning an income by sharing their skills.

Fortnite mania is sweeping the globe. While some have expressed concern over the game and the impact it is having on children, others view it as an opportunity to cash in.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, some parents are paying as much as $20 per hour to have their kids tutored by “expert” players. The reason? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Ally Hicks told the publication she was worried that her 10-year-old son wasn’t winning in Fortnite so she spent around $50 for four hours of online lessons. “There’s pressure not to just play it but to be really good at it,” Hicks said. “You can imagine what that was like for him at school.”

Nick Mennen, who happily paid $20 an hour for lessons for his 12-year-old son, sees it as an investment in the future with aspirations for a scholarship or tournament money.

Others, like Paul Rakovich from Colorado, pay for lessons for themselves so they can better participate in their kids' hobbies.

Competitive gaming for years has been gaining momentum as a legitimate sport. If that’s the case, as some parents argue, then what’s the difference in paying a coach to help a child excel at baseball or basketball versus getting better at a particular video game? Your thoughts?

Photo via Getty Images