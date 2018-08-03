Why it matters: Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 isn’t being unveiled until August 9, but with so many leaks arriving right now, will there be much left to reveal at the Unpacked event? The latest comes from the company itself, which appears to have accidentally leaked the official launch promo video online.

Samsung refers to its upcoming handset as “super powerful” in the clip. We get confirmation that the rear fingerprint sensor has moved from the Note 8's annoying off-center position next to the flash, to a central point below the dual cameras. There’s also a USB Type-C port on show, along with a headphone jack—something Samsung is sticking with, despite many other phone manufacturers abandoning the port.

Samsung calls the device “1 terabyte ready,” which relates to the 512GB SD card being removed from the machine, rather than the Note 9 somehow boasting 1TB of internal storage. But it does mean a 512GB variant will be available. It also mentions the Note’s “all day battery,” which it focused on in a teaser video last week. The handset is said to feature a 4,000mAh battery, besting the Note 8’s 3,300mAh version.

The video gives us a look at the “all new powerful” S Pen, but there’s no mention of the Bluetooth functionality we heard about in previous rumors. Maybe that’s something Samsung is holding back until the press event.

Samsung already has a launch page up and ready for those wishing to pre-order a Note 9, and an alleged spec list has been leaked by a Russian retailer. It lists a 6.4-inch QHD+ sAMOLED display and a variable aperture dual 12-megapixel camera setup like the one from the Galaxy S9.