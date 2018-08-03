In just over two years, StackPath has experienced extraordinary growth in both progress toward their core mission, making the internet safe, and in terms of sheer size and scale. Revenue has skyrocketed tenfold and the current customer base exceeds one million. That leaves the tech startup with one question: how to top that?

StackPath has moved on toward the next milestone in the company’s evolution: StackPath 2.0. They’re pushing the edge, making it fast, agile, and, most notably, secure. And according to its founder, Lance Crosby, StackPath is the only company in the world doing it.

Laying the Foundation

StackPath is no ordinary startup. They’ve made a number of strategic acquisitions (six so far), which were integrated to build StackPath 2.0 – the world’s first and only secure edge platform. And they really do mean “integrated.” StackPath 2.0 is seamless, not the patchwork of services and features you often get when technology companies merge, but a fully redesigned and completely integrated platform. They spent the past year laying out a foundation, not only to run their existing technologies (including edge delivery, web application firewall, managed DNS, website monitoring, and DDoS mitigation) but also to make sure that they and their customers can continue to build and rapidly deploy new edge solutions on it in the future. They’ve also architected the edge using cloud principles, which allows for automation, virtualization, storage, configuring and computation at hyperscale.

With this infrastructure built out, there’s almost no limit to what an edge network at this scale can do. The market has yet to see this level of investment or development at the edge, but it’s precisely at the edge that StackPath is positioned to address the biggest online threats and engineer the best experiences for internet users. They plan to beat out the other networks in the space with features like full infrastructure deployment, full hardware accelerations, forty terabit-per-second of global bandwidth, and forty-five strategically placed and secure points of presence covering the globe. And they’ve already announced plans to top that by end of year.

StackPath founder and CEO Lance Crosby had this to say about the launch, “Our founding mission is to make the Internet safe. The cloud’s edge is the strategic location for doing just that, but it’s been overlooked and under-developed. It has to evolve. That's why I’m proud to unveil StackPath 2.0. It's more than just the next generation of our platform and services. It brings, for the first time, cloud-scale and design all the way to the edge, transforming this critical dimension of the internet.”

Living on the Edge

If you haven’t already picked up on it, this is not a team that’s easily satisfied. StackPath has continued to push the edge, taking some of the most competitive and advanced services in the space and coming up with even more improvements and updates. Part of the way StackPath does this is by building technology that is accessible, reliable, and secure.

They took care to make their services, tools, and pricing model adaptive so that empowered developers from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies have the same ease of use and tailored experience.

Customer Portal. Setup and management of StackPath services are simple. That means having self-service features that are just as comprehensive as the technical support, and technical support that is just as accessible and readily available as the self-service features.

New Pricing. To make it easy and accessible for everyone, the new pricing model is simple and competitive. That means even the little guys get the same access to the same powerful features and performance of enterprise-grade services. They have also introduced “stacks,” their name for a collection of one or more StackPath services. Developers can add or remove a service from a stack at any time.

Customers can build their own stack or choose from commonly used, preconfigured stacks. Single service stacks are as little as $10/month, and stacks with all four current services start at $20/month. The first month is free, and there are no contracts.

New Services. They’ve updated their industry-leading web application firewall (WAF) and added two new services: managed DNS and monitoring. All of their CDN services (Highwinds, MaxCDN, and SecureCDN) have been consolidated into the all-new secure and lightning-fast StackPath CDN.

StackPath 2.0 is a giant step toward their ultimate goal of securing the internet and it’s the groundwork to accelerating that mission. It’s also enabled StackPath to take the additional step of unifying the brand with an entirely new look and feel, and with that, they will no longer add new customers to the legacy brands MaxCDN and Highwinds. While existing customers won’t experience any changes for the time being, all new accounts will be onboarded on the new platform.

