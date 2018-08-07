What just happened? Data miners have uncovered some new Fortnite skins, and one of them looks like it could be an exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

We’re already pretty sure that the Android version of Fortnite will be exclusive to the Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days after it releases. The deal is part of a Samsung promotion that includes up to $150 worth of V-bucks (in-game currency). The Korean tech firm hopes to lure customers into buying a Note 9 at launch by offering the hugely popular game and V-bucks as part of the package. Now it seems that there might be another incentive thrown in to sweeten the deal.

According to FortniteINTEL, data miners have been digging into Fortnite’s version 5.20 patch and have found several new skins. Some are cool looking, like Overtaker and Whiteout, which are male and female respectively, decked out in all-white biker gear. Others are just plain goofy like Beef Boss who reminds me of Mayor McCheese (Google it if you are not old enough to get the reference), and P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader, which looks like a cute (clearly female) human/panda hybrid.

One skin called Galaxy is textured with a galactic-looking pattern. It looks pretty cool, but the odd thing about it is according to the data miners, it is not going to be offered in the item shop. That means it can only be redeemed through a code or some other means.

Forbes believes that it might be an exclusive skin meant for the Galaxy Note 9 promo. The theory does make sense considering the name and the fact that Epic has made exclusive skins in the past for PlayStation Plus members and game bundles.

As with anything turned up while sorting through patch files, nothing is for certain. Epic has not officially announced this content, so at this point treat it like a rumor.

That said, information gleaned from data miners has historically proven more accurate than leaks from other sources. After all, why would a developer add hidden or locked content to a patch unless it had the intention of releasing it?

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 in a couple of days on August 9 at its annual "Unpacked" event in New York. It will also likely officially announce the Fortnite promotion. If the skin is indeed a Samsung exclusive, we can expect to hear about that as well.