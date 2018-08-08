If RED sounds familiar, it's probably because it's the company behind some of the most popular cameras out there - many of which are used by YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and even filmmakers.

Given its track record, it was a bit of a shock to see the company unveil the Hydrogen One; A high-end smartphone with a unique feature set and aesthetic.

The $1,195 device will boast an impressive "holographic display," a Snapdragon 835 mobile processor, and a USB-C port for charging or data transfer.

The ambitious (and ambitiously priced) phone was initially scheduled to ship out to customers this summer. However, as the season draws to a close, it's become clear that RED is going to miss that release window.

It was no surprise, then, to see the company today announce that the One's launch will be pushed back to this fall. The good news is, we finally have a firm release date.

In a forum post, RED's Jim Jannard says the "carrier launch date" for AT&T and Verizon Hydrogen One phones will be November 2.

If you pre-ordered an unlocked version of the One, on the other hand, your device will ship out on October 2.

In the forum post, Jannard also announced an early access version of the One called "Houdini." Pre-order customers are eligible to sign up to receive one of these devices, but there are a few restrictions regarding what they're allowed to do with it.

For example, while you can post pictures of the Houdini, you cannot disassemble it. Additionally, you can only publish the "good" images you take using the device's camera, and you must only "say nice things" about the Houdini as a whole.

Posting about bugs, problems, or issues is "not cool," according to Jannard, and may lead to the company remotely bricking your device.

To be clear, these restrictions only apply to Houdini users - RED advises outspoken critics and reviewers to wait until the device's official launch to publish their feedback.