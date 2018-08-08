What just happened? A massive Pixel 3 XL image leak surfaced today that gives us details about the device's hardware, software, and overall design. According to the leak, the device will run Android 9, it will have an oversized notch, and, oddly, it will come bundled with a pair of wired USB-C earbuds.

Google has had a pretty tough time keeping their upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones under wraps. Numerous leaks have surfaced over the past several months, which have revealed benchmarks, a possible release date, and feature information.

However, what is arguably the largest Pixel 3 XL info dump to date has just been leaked, via a Telegram channel named "Канал Лучкова," as spotted by Ars Technica.

The outlet has acquired numerous images from the channel which seem to reveal quite a bit of information about the device - the pictures show the front and back of the device, giving us a glimpse of what the Pixel 3 XL's final design could be.

Interestingly, the back of the device only has a single camera - the rear dual-camera hardware you'd expect to see in a modern smartphone has been moved to the front of the device instead.

The leaked images also reveal that the Pixel 3 XL will have an iPhone X-like notch, and it's much bigger than you might expect.

From a hardware and software perspective, the Pixel 3 XL appears to be running Android 9, with a 1440x2960p screen resolution, roughly 4GB of memory, and a Qualcomm processor - likely a Snapdragon 845, as Ars points out.

The Pixel 3 XL also seems to come bundled with a pair of wired USB-C earphones. This is a slightly unusual decision on Google's part, given that the company has already pushed its customers towards wireless headphones by ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack with the Pixel 2.

If you're eagerly anticipating the day you can get your hands on a Pixel 3 XL, you may be waiting a while. Google hasn't announced an official release date for the 3 or the 3 XL yet, but a leak did pop up in August that suggests the former could launch on October 4.

Image courtesy Канал Лучкова, Ars Technica