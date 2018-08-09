Highly anticipated: Red Dead Redemption 2 is easily one of the most-anticipated games set to come out this year, and if its latest six-minute gameplay video is anything to go by, that hype is justified. The clip shows off heightened world interactivity, flashy new animations, and a brutal new melee combat system.

Rockstar's next western-themed, open-world shooter Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is on the horizon, and the developer is finally kicking off its marketing campaign in earnest.

To date, all we've seen from the game is a handful of screenshots, a few story-focused trailers, and written previews from journalists who have seen the game in action.

Today, however, Rockstar gave the public its first real look at how the game will function - and it looks fantastic.

The video below shows off six minutes of pure gameplay, with little in the way of interruptions or cutscenes.

The video treats us to a glimpse of RDR2's massive, varied open world - we see towering mountains, densely-packed forests teeming with wildlife, and populated towns and villages.

The gameplay clip makes it clear that Rockstar is focusing heavily on interactivity with the upcoming western title.

In previous games from the company, such as the GTA series, the most players could do with the NPCs in the world was run them over, shoot them, or hit a button to say a brief one-liner (often in the form of an insult).

In RDR2, protagonist and outlaw Arthur Morgan is far less limited. If he comes across a bandit looting a carriage on the side of the road, he's given many ways to respond.

One button allows him to defuse the situation, reassuring the scoundrel that he has no intention of interrupting his scavenging. Another will see Morgan antagonize the bandit further, potentially turning an already-tense encounter into a violent one.

The gameplay video also shows off a brutal new combat system, for both melee and ranged playstyles. Melee sees Morgan rush in with his fists, ducking blows, landing punches, and grappling with his opponents.

Ranged combat, on the other hand, appears to have been improved dramatically. Reloading, firing, and weapon switching are all much smoother, due in no small part to RDR2's impressive and realistic new animations.

If all of this sounds like your cup of tea, you'll be able to get your hands on Red Dead Redemption 2 when it launches on October 26 this year.

Pre-orders are available right now via Rockstar's website - the standard edition will run you around $59.99, while the Special and Ultimate Editions will cost $79.99 and $99.99 respectively.