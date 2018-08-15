Highly anticipated: We still have about a half a year's wait until Metro Exodus — the next chapter in Artyom Chyornyj post-apocolytic adventure — hits stores. In the meantime, Deep Silver has graced us with another trailer, opened pre-orders, and announced a "limited edition" for author Dmitry Glukhovsky's renown video game adaption.

Metro Exodus producer Deep Silver and its developer 4A Games dropped a new trailer for the game today. The surprise teaser came with the announcement of a limited edition bundle as well as some pre-order bonuses.

They are calling it the “Aurora Limited Edition,” and as the name suggests they are planning on only releasing a limited number to select retailers.

The bundle includes:

An exclusive SteelBook version of the game

32-page art book

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass

A metal collectors case depicting The Aurora steam engine seen in the trailer

Deep Silver did not reveal pricing for the limited edition, but usually, such packages run between $80-120 depending on how much junk comes with it. If you’re not into collector's items then the Standard Edition for $60 or the Gold Edition at $85, which includes the Expansion Pass are options as well.

Those wishing to pre-order the game will receive special bonuses. Xbox One pre-orders will get a digital download code for Metro 2033 Redux. PlayStation 4 owners will receive a PS4 dynamic dashboard theme (Gold Edition orders also get an extra theme and the original soundtrack for the game). Those pre-ordering on PC will get the original soundtrack plus a digital artbook.

Deep Silver and 4A have not revealed what to expect in the Expansion Pass yet. According to Gematsu, developers intend “to commence work on additional single-player content as soon as the game has gone ‘Gold’ and will continue to support the title with updates and free downlodable [sic] content.”

Pre-orders have started for all versions of the game except for the Aurora Limited Edition. The game is slated to launch on February 22, 2019, as long as it can avoid any more unexpected delays.