Rumor mill: Sources say new processor and storage options will likely make the updated Mac mini more expensive than the current iteration which starts at $499. The Mac mini was last refreshed in October 2014 and is certainly overdue for an overhaul.

Apple is preparing even more new hardware for its holiday push than previously thought. Sources familiar with Apple’s plans, who asked not to be identified discussing products still in development, recently told Bloomberg that a new professional-focused Mac mini is also set to launch later this year.

Last week, DigiTimes said Apple is planning to unveil two new iPad Pro models at its September iPhone event. The company also plans to announce launch details for its long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat and is expected to unveil a new entry-level laptop in addition to three new iPhone models.

New Apple Watches with larger screens are also said to be on the docket this fall.

Bloomberg’s tipsters say the new low-cost laptop will look similar to the current MacBook Air but will have thinner bezels. The display will still check in around 13 inches but will carry a higher resolution like those used on other Apple products.

DigiTimes previous said the new entry-level MacBook, believed to be the same device Bloomberg is speaking of, was redesigned to accommodate Intel's 14nm Kaby Lake architecture after Intel's 10nm process was delayed.

