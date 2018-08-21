In brief: Google has a habit of constantly reworking the appearance of its services, and that's not changing anytime soon. Indeed, Google plans to release a major visual overhaul of its popular Chrome browser with the upcoming Chrome 69 update. The changes should make Chrome cleaner and easier to navigate than ever before.

Both desktop and Android users will be affected by these changes, but the browser's desktop version is getting tweaked the most.

So, what do these changes consist of? To start with, Chrome's tabs will get rounded edges, and non-active tabs will have less-defined outlines to make it easier for you to tell which tab you're currently viewing.

As screenshots taken by 9to5Google reveal, the address bar's classic rectangular shape is being tossed out in favor of a pill-shaped design, and its outlines won't be quite as harsh - instead, the bar will blend into the background a bit more, which may be frustrating for users with sight impairments.

The address bar's suggestions drop-down menu is also getting tweaked significantly. Specifically, it will no longer take up the full width of the browser window. It will be shortened considerably, and its edges will be rounded off, making it feel like a window of its own.

The final visual tweak of note is the "new tab" button, or the lack thereof. Pulling inspiration from Firefox, Google is replacing the button with a simple "+" symbol.

Whether you love these changes or hate them, they'll be arriving soon - Chrome 69 is set to release on September 4, so if you prefer Chrome's current look, enjoy it while you still can.

Image courtesy 9to5Google