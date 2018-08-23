Why it matters: Sony will soon have some competition in the full-frame mirrorless camera market as Nikon has finally introduced its full-frame mirrorless system after months of rumors and teasing. Nikon is late to the game but at least it'll have something available in time for the holidays.

Nikon on Thursday unveiled two new full-frame bodies, the high-end Z7 and the more affordable (yet still expensive) Z6, along with three lenses and a lens adapter.

The pro-level Z7 features a 45.7-megapixel backside-illuminated full-frame CMOS sensor supporting a standard sensitivity range of ISO 64-25,600 and 493 focus points. The new EXPEED 6 image-processing engine supports 9fps continuous shooting; you can also grab full-frame 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) / 30p movies using the FX-based movie format or opt for Full-HD / 120p quality.

The Nikon Z6, meanwhile, is a 24.5-megapixel full-frame shooter with a native ISO range of 100-51,200. It, too, offers 4K video recording capabilities and supports 273 focus points. Like the Z7, the Z6 also utilizes the new EXPEED 6 image-processing engine but can support up to 12fps of continuous shooting.

Nikon’s newcomers additionally sport built-in vibration reduction systems equivalent to 5.0 stops of compensation. The company says both offer the same level of strength and durability as well as dust- and drip-resistance as the Nikon D850.

The Nikon Z7 launches September 27 priced at $3,400 for the body alone or $4,000 when paired with the new 24-70mm f/4 S lens. Optionally, you can grab the Z6 in late November for $2,000 or $2,600 with the kit lens.

Nikon will have two other lenses available at launch – the wide-angle prime Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S and a standard prime Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S – priced at $850 and $600, respectively. If purchased separately, the kit lens will set you back $1,000 so it’s probably best to get it with the body should you be interested in it.