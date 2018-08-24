Why it matters: Being the most popular game in the world means Fortnite is a prime target for hackers, especially as it relies on microtransactions and players’ credit cards to fund them. As such, creator Epic Games wants all users to protect their accounts by turning on two-factor authentication, and it will reward those that do with a free emote.

While reducing the chances of being hacked should be enough of an incentive to enable 2FA, it seems many Fortnite players need the promise of the new 'Boogie Down' victory dance to convince them. 2FA can be a hassle, but it’s better than enduring the headache of having your account compromised.

To receive the perk, log into your Epic Games account, select “manage account” from the drop-down menu, go to "password and security," and scroll down until you see "two-factor authentication." It can be set up using an app such as Google Authenticator or Authy.

This type of two-factor authentication doesn’t 100 percent guarantee your account's security, but using token-based authenticators is still a lot safer than SMS-based 2FA, which again showed its vulnerabilities in the recent Reddit hack. There were also recent reports of 2FA-protected Instagram accounts being compromised. Still, it’s better than having no extra layers of security.

For the safest form of two-factor authentication, physical security keys are the best option. Since Google started requiring all workers to start using the USB keys in early 2017, not a single one of its 85,000+ employees have had their company accounts successfully phished.

Fortnite isn’t the first title to offer players an in-game incentive for improving their account security. World of Warcraft already offers extra backpack slots for adding Blizzard SMS Protect alongside the Blizzard Authenticator.