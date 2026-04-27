The takeaway: The PC piracy scene appears to have reached a milestone many once thought unlikely: Denuvo, long regarded as one of the most formidable DRM and anti-tamper systems in gaming, has effectively been defeated. With hypervisor bypasses emerging as the latest breakthrough, there is now no known PC game protected by Denuvo that cannot be obtained for free through either a crack or a functional bypass.

Released in 2014 to protect FIFA 15 from piracy and circumvention, Denuvo built a reputation as the toughest protection layer in PC gaming. Over the years, various groups and independent developers managed to break the technology on a case-by-case basis, producing cracked versions of individual games. That long-running contest now appears to have reached a turning point, with Denuvo reportedly removed or bypassed in every PC title previously known to use Irdeto's protection.

As noted recently by game "repacker" FitGirl, Denuvo can now be considered a "fully useless" anti-piracy measure. Reaching that point took contributions from many coders over the years, with the DenuvOwO team and Voices38 emerging as the latest names in a long line of Denuvo-focused crackers.

For much of the past decade, Denuvo established itself as the dominant protection technology in the PC market. Its anti-tamper and, more recently, anti-cheat tools helped the Austrian firm secure deals with major game publishers, while some indie studios adopted the technology as well despite what was likely a meaningful financial burden.

The tide began to turn when developers found a way to bypass Denuvo's checks embedded in game code rather than remove the protection outright. Using unsigned hypervisor drivers, the DenuvOwO team spent recent months pushing more Denuvo-protected games into the piracy scene. The method effectively deceives Denuvo into believing it is still running on a legitimate copy.

The hypervisor bypass has become a significant development in the PC piracy scene. Thanks to DenuvOwO, even recent releases such as Crimson Desert and Resident Evil Requiem have now been brought into circulation.

At the same time, Voices38 is reportedly the only known developer still focused on fully removing Denuvo code from newer releases, including Doom: The Dark Ages and and the aforementioned Resident Evil Requiem.

The creators of the hypervisor method have clearly struck a critical point in Denuvo's innermost design. Irdeto developers have recently acknowledged they are working on countermeasures, but the "official" list maintained by the CrackWatch subreddit suggests there are currently no Denuvo-protected PC games left that cannot be cracked or bypassed in some form.

At this point, any subsequent DRM update from Irdeto may arrive too late to meaningfully reverse the situation. There is still a smaller group of VR-focused titles that lack what the scene would consider a proper Denuvo-free release, but even those may not remain exceptions for long. DenuvOwO is reportedly seeking working copies of those games as it attempts to eliminate the remaining holdouts and bring the anti-tamper system to a final defeat.